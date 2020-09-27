Dr. Roger Kornu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Kornu, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Kornu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Southern California Rheumatology12791 Newport Ave Ste 106, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 406-4461
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kornu is an excellent doctor. Saved me many times. Should be at the top of your list.
About Dr. Roger Kornu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1841386349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kornu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kornu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kornu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornu has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kornu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kornu speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.