Dr. Roger Koreen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koreen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Koreen, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Koreen, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Koreen works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Center28 Elm St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 417-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koreen?
It was very nice to come across a lovely clean office with a very friendly professional staff. The office staff was very helpful and Patient with the paperwork. The doctor is very knowledgeable & makes you feel that you are in great hands. I'm very pleased my primary care doctor recommended the dermatologist he is the best!!!
About Dr. Roger Koreen, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063444321
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Med Institute
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koreen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koreen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koreen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koreen works at
Dr. Koreen has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koreen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Koreen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koreen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koreen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koreen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.