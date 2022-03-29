See All Dermatologists in Huntington, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Roger Koreen, MD

Dermatology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Roger Koreen, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Koreen works at Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Center in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Center
    28 Elm St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 417-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Peeling Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roger Koreen, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063444321
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Med Institute
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Koreen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koreen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koreen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koreen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koreen works at Dermatology and Cosmetic Laser Center in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Koreen’s profile.

    Dr. Koreen has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koreen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Koreen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koreen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koreen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koreen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

