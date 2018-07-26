See All Gastroenterologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Roger Koerner, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roger Koerner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Koerner works at Gastro Health in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health Jupiter Medical Center Campus
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 401-9082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Sanus Health
    • Total Health Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health and Wellness Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2018
    Dr. Koerner guided me through necessary testing I needed. My outcome was 100% perfect. I would use Dr. Koerner again should I have any issues in the future. I am 3 years no issues. Many thanks. Great Doc. Highly recommended.
    wes in TEQUESTA — Jul 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roger Koerner, MD
    About Dr. Roger Koerner, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1134201874
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Koerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koerner has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Koerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koerner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

