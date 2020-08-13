Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Knapp, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Knapp, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Knapp works at
Locations
Baylor Scott and White1650 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-1588Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knapp is an AMAZING pediatrician. He is not only knowledgeable, he is kind and very gentle. He is always quick with a joke and an explanation as to what my daughter needs. He makes sure that we go over any and all questions thoroughly without making me feel like I’m wasting his time. Would absolutely recommend Dr.Knapp and his staff for any and all pediatric needs!
About Dr. Roger Knapp, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1457436602
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Pediatrics
