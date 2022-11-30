Overview

Dr. Roger Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Roger A Klein MD in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.