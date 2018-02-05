Dr. Keresztes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Keresztes, MD
Dr. Roger Keresztes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
University Associates in Obgyn3 Edmund D Pellegrino Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 638-1000
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent bed side manner.
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1770638868
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Keresztes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Keresztes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Keresztes works at
Dr. Keresztes speaks Hungarian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Keresztes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keresztes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keresztes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keresztes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.