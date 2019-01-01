Overview

Dr. Roger Kemp, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Kemp works at Central Alabama Pain Mgmt Ctr in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.