Dr. Roger Kemp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Kemp, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Kemp works at
Locations
-
1
Central Alabama Pain Management Ctr PC1709 Forest Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-3302
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kemp is extremely knowledgeable about treatments and medications. He is super kind and listens. His staff is super helpful. The office is clean. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Roger Kemp, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104984624
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemp accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kemp has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemp.
