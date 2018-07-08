Dr. Roger Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Kelley, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Kelley, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-4724
Ochsner LSU Health1 Saint Mary Pl Ste 102, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 626-0000
Tulane Neuroscience Center - Neurology1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My father had his first appointment with Dr Kelly... We had gone to his Covington location. It was easy to find the building and parking spots were plentiful. The elevators were easy to find and walking distance to his 4th floor office was minimal. The office staff (Jessica, if I remember correctly) was VERY friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. She helped me and was happy to do so. The wait was only a few minutes before we met Dr Kelly. He was polite and thorough. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Roger Kelley, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1114943990
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
