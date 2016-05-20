Dr. Roger Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Katz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Allergy Asthma Care Center, Inc.11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 630, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 393-1550Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
One of the few doctors who treat and know about Esinophillicesphagus. Great doctor!
About Dr. Roger Katz, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083721344
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Ucla Center Health Scis
- Michael Reese Med Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
