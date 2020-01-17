Overview

Dr. Roger Hsiung, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hsiung works at Colon and Rectal Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.