Dr. Roger Horioglu, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Horioglu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Locations
Southshore Otolaryngology PC176 N Village Ave Ste 1A, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 678-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended. Dr. Roger Horioglu has been doing cosmic procedures on my since 2017. He’s extremely honest- will turn you away if he feels you do not need something done- which is RARE! I asked the DR to do my nose for 3+ years- he always told me it wasn’t needed but me being insecure and persistent made an APPT at his office. We moved forward with the surgery and I’ve never been happier with a result. Happier in my own skin. Etc. I highly recommend this DR- he is worth it! Also his office staff is extremely helpful and niece, especially Rebecca
About Dr. Roger Horioglu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horioglu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horioglu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horioglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horioglu has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Enlarged Turbinates and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horioglu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horioglu speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Horioglu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horioglu.
