Dr. Roger Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Ho, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 240 E 38th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5015
-
2
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5889
-
3
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
Dr. Ho is always on time. I’ve never experienced a wait longer than 5 minutes, which is incredible. He is very thorough and emphasizes preventative care. He is also very kind, which is always a plus.
About Dr. Roger Ho, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1518195171
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.