Dr. Roger Hartman, MD
Dr. Roger Hartman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #123400 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 100, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 937-4300
- Kaiser Permanente
He has been my Dr. Fausto for 30 years here at Kaiser Permanente he’s always been there for the does the right things rash is the best doctor ever had
- Geriatric Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083781942
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
