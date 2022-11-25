Overview

Dr. Roger Hartl, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ludwig Maxmillian University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Hartl works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.