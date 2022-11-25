See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Roger Hartl, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Roger Hartl, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (285)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Roger Hartl, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ludwig Maxmillian University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Hartl works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Comprehensive Spine Care
    240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 285 ratings
    Patient Ratings (285)
    5 Star
    (262)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hartl?

    Nov 25, 2022
    Pleasant, on time appointment, explained everything well
    — Nov 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roger Hartl, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roger Hartl, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hartl to family and friends

    Dr. Hartl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hartl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roger Hartl, MD.

    About Dr. Roger Hartl, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043236623
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barron Neurological Institute-Az
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ludwig Maxmillian University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Hartl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartl works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hartl’s profile.

    Dr. Hartl has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    285 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roger Hartl, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.