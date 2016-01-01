See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Roger Hand, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Roger Hand, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Roger Hand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hand works at UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS MEDICAL CENTER DEPARTMENT OF NEPHROLOGY in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mayra Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Mayra Gonzalez, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Deborah Edberg, MD
Dr. Deborah Edberg, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Emily Davis, NP
Emily Davis, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System
    1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hand?

    Photo: Dr. Roger Hand, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roger Hand, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hand to family and friends

    Dr. Hand's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hand

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roger Hand, MD.

    About Dr. Roger Hand, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801835822
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hand works at UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS MEDICAL CENTER DEPARTMENT OF NEPHROLOGY in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hand’s profile.

    Dr. Hand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roger Hand, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.