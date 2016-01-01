Dr. Hand accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roger Hand, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Hand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hand works at
Locations
-
1
University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hand?
About Dr. Roger Hand, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801835822
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hand works at
Dr. Hand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.