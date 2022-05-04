Overview

Dr. Roger Goomber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Goomber works at Pinnacle Interventional Pain and Spine Consultants in Parma, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.