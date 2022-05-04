Dr. Roger Goomber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goomber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Goomber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Goomber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Goomber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mobile Hyperbaric Center - Parma6305 Powers Blvd, Parma, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Paramount
- SummaCare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goomber?
I’ve had injection treatments for my back pain over the years Dr. Goomber did my most recent treatment and now I have complete relief of my pain. Can’t thank him enough.
About Dr. Roger Goomber, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1871787879
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goomber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goomber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goomber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goomber works at
Dr. Goomber has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goomber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goomber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goomber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goomber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goomber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.