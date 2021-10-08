Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getts Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Tyler Memorial Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Getts Jr works at
Locations
Northeast Pennsylvania Nephrology Associates1300 Wheeler Ave, Dunmore, PA 18512 Directions (570) 348-0360
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 348-0360
Childs Dialysis101 Main St, Childs, PA 18407 Directions (570) 281-9201
Dunmore Dialysis1212 Oneill Hwy, Dunmore, PA 18512 Directions (570) 558-0190
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Tyler Memorial Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
So knowledgeable…straightforward, compassionate and treats you like a person of equality. Highly trust him and his knowledge and opinions
About Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO
- Nephrology
- English
- 1295733194
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Nephrology
