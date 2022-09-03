See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Roger Friedman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roger Friedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Friedman works at Plastic Surgery Institute of Washington in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Institute of Washington
    11210 Old Georgetown Rd, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 881-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Calf Implant Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 03, 2022
    Went in for lift with slight reduction and am blown away by the results. It looks amazing! The initial recovery was much faster then expected as well. I was back to running within 4-5 weeks. Dr. Friedman did a wonderful job and has great bedside manner. Even held my hand as I drifted off under anesthesia.
    Dana — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Roger Friedman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922046143
    Education & Certifications

    • Plas Surg Ctr
    • Ralph K Davies Med Ctr
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    • Washington Universrity
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Plastic Surgery Institute of Washington in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

