Dr. Roger Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Friedman, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Roger D. Friedman Md. Inc.5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 131, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 783-9700Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Friedman has been my son's Ophthalmologist since he was a toddler. He is wonderful with children, as is his assistant who does the pre exam work. The front office is a little icey, but I'm not here to rate them. We love Dr. Friedman.
About Dr. Roger Friedman, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1669430740
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
