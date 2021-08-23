Dr. Roger Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Frankel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Brain and Spine Care2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 575, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-0106
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a physical therapist who required a spinal fusion. As a neurological rehab PT, I am well aware of surgical procedures (the good and bad!) and after care. Dr. Frankel is THE BEST! In his techniques, caring and bedside manor.
About Dr. Roger Frankel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1295811982
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
