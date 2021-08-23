Overview

Dr. Roger Frankel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Frankel works at Atlanta Brain and Spine Care in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.