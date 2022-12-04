Dr. Roger Fontes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Fontes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roger Fontes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.
1
Desert Orthopaedic Center-desert2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Henderson2930 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Warm Springs office8205 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
Friendly front desk staff and medical assistant. Dr. Fontes provided diagnosis and treatment plan by visit completion. Required only one visit. In and out in a reasonable amount of time.
About Dr. Roger Fontes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ilizarov Fellowship Under Prof. Maurizio Catangi-Lecco, Italy
- University Ca Sf Med Center
- University of California, San Francisco
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthopedic Surgery
