Dr. Roger Febres, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roger Febres, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Universidad De Los Andes and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud737 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 589-7431
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1982008033
- University of Cincinnati - College of Medicine
- University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad De Los Andes
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Febres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Febres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Febres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Febres has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Febres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Febres has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Febres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Febres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Febres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.