Dr. Roger Espinosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Espinosa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their fellowship with Coney Island Hospital
Dr. Espinosa works at
Locations
Roger Espinosa MD LLC9500 Mentor Ave Ste 240, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 354-7300
Ahmad Banna LLC35717 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 942-4890
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Espinosa has been my heart doctor for several years now. He explains things to me very well, and after my visits I have a full understanding of my status.
About Dr. Roger Espinosa, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- Catholic Med Ctr
- St Johns Episcopal Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
