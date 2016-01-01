Overview

Dr. Roger Epstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Epstein works at Coast Psychiatric Associates in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.