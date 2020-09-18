Overview

Dr. Roger Emory, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Emory works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Abingdon, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.