Dr. Roger Emory, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roger Emory, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Emory works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Abingdon, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Specialists
    112 Abingdon Pl, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 623-4500
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery Specialists
    260 McLaws Cir, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 345-5599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Gynecomastia
Birthmark
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Breast Hypoplasia
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Neck Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Laxity
Wrinkles
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 18, 2020
    He was fantastic for my breast augmentation. I had a consult with another local surgeon and I was left feeling so discouraged and uncomfortable about doing it. When I saw Dr.Emory, he was so professional and took time to answer all my questions and address concerns. I was set that I didn’t want any bigger than 300ccs based off my previous consultation with the other surgeon. He was very clear that I would not be happy with that size and he was right! I took his recommendation and they are exactly what I wanted! He even called the night after my surgery to make sure I was ok. I will definitely be going to him for any further needs.
    About Dr. Roger Emory, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356331037
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Letterman Army Med Center
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    • The College of William and Mary
