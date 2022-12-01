Overview

Dr. Roger Emerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Emerson works at Texas Center for Joint Replacement in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.