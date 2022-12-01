Dr. Roger Emerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Emerson, MD
Dr. Roger Emerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Texas Center for Joint Replacement6020 W Parker Rd Ste 470, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-8868
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Dr Emerson, Taylor, PAs and office staff are on their game every visit.
About Dr. Roger Emerson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth University
- Orthopedic Surgery
