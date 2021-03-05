Dr. Roger Duber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Duber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Duber, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Duber works at
Locations
Elite Cardiology685 N 13th Ave Ste 9, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-8383Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve known Dr. Duber to be one of the best Cardiologists I’ve worked with in any hospital or emergency settings in my nursing career. For this reason, I was pleased that he accepted my request to care for my mother during the fin year of her life. He is clear and concise with recommendations and findings.
About Dr. Roger Duber, DO
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1942261904
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Duber works at
