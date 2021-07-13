Dr. Roger Diegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Diegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Diegel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from College Phys/Surg, San Francisco and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke Community Hospital.
Dr. Diegel works at
Locations
Tamarack Medical Clinic150 Commons Way, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- St. Luke Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Diagnosed and treated GCA at KRH in 2017 (?) Very grateful patient. Good follow up. Will hopefully see him summer 2021.
About Dr. Roger Diegel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770660896
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- College Phys/Surg, San Francisco
- Rheumatology
Dr. Diegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diegel works at
Dr. Diegel has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Diegel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diegel.
