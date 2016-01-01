Dr. Delappe accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roger Delappe, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Delappe, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Stephen W. Brown and Radiology Associates of Augusta Llp1125 Troupe St, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 737-4275
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roger Delappe, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Diagnostic Radiology
