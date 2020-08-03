Dr. Roger De La Torre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Torre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger De La Torre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger De La Torre, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warrensburg, MO. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. De La Torre works at
Locations
Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Warrensburg501 Foster Ln Ste 101, Warrensburg, MO 64093 Directions (913) 382-5414
Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 110, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-5416
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Dr. de la torre and Dr.Scott done my surgery in May 2020, so far excellent experience. Office staff are very helpful, listen and explain in a way patients get it. Very clean office, and clean exam rooms. All of them have a great bedside manor. Would 1000% recommend!
About Dr. Roger De La Torre, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1134115728
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. De La Torre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Torre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Torre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Torre has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Torre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De La Torre speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Torre.
