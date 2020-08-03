Overview

Dr. Roger De La Torre, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warrensburg, MO. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. De La Torre works at Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Warrensburg in Warrensburg, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.