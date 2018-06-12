Dr. Roger De Freitas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Freitas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger De Freitas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611
Northwestern Medical Group225 E Chicago Ave Ste 21, Chicago, IL 60611
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
My now 18 year-old son recently transitioned to Dr. de Freitas in the past two years. We have seen several pediatric cardiologists over the years and have been very happy with the Lurie's experience. Dr. de Freitas is simply the BEST cardiologist we have worked with to date. He provides ample patient-doctor time, encouraging my son to understand his condition and probing him for additional questions. He has a very intelligent, calm demeanor, and my son finds him very approachable - this is so i
