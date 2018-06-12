Overview

Dr. Roger De Freitas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. De Freitas works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.