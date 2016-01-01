Overview

Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. De Filippo works at University Childrens Medical Grp in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA, Long Beach, CA, Pasadena, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.