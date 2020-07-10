See All Ophthalmologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Roger Dailey, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roger Dailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Dailey works at Casey Eye Institute in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Casey Eye Physicians and Surgeons LLC
    3375 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 413-8202
  2. 2
    Ohsu Casey Eye Institute Pharmacy
    515 Sw Campus Dr, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 10, 2020
    Dailey is amazing!!! Very recently I underwent a lower eyelid blepharoplasty to correct the damage thst my graves/thyroid eye disease did to me. I had been waiting years to get this corrected and I finally was able to so. I haven't fully healed, but I can already see Dr. Dailey's amazing work. Dr. Dailey did a great job explaning the procedure to me several times. I initially wanted to do more work, but he gave me his honest conservative opinion about doing less and having everything look as normal and natural as possible. His office staff are also great. I truly feel that Dawn advocated for me when it came to filling the medical paperwork with my insurance. Dr. Dailey's PA also did a wonderful job at addressing any questions that I had before and after surgery. I love how my eyes are looking. I can't wait to see how they will look once they are fully healed. I wish I vould post pictures! I think I will eventually do a Tik tok of my progress. Thank you Dr. Dailey and staff.
    Jessica — Jul 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Roger Dailey, MD
    About Dr. Roger Dailey, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558312835
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
    • Ami Presby Denver Hospital
    • Mayo Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
