Overview

Dr. Roger Dailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Dailey works at Casey Eye Institute in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.