Dr. Roger Dailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Dailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Dailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Dailey works at
Locations
Casey Eye Physicians and Surgeons LLC3375 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 413-8202
Ohsu Casey Eye Institute Pharmacy515 Sw Campus Dr, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dailey is amazing!!! Very recently I underwent a lower eyelid blepharoplasty to correct the damage thst my graves/thyroid eye disease did to me. I had been waiting years to get this corrected and I finally was able to so. I haven't fully healed, but I can already see Dr. Dailey's amazing work. Dr. Dailey did a great job explaning the procedure to me several times. I initially wanted to do more work, but he gave me his honest conservative opinion about doing less and having everything look as normal and natural as possible. His office staff are also great. I truly feel that Dawn advocated for me when it came to filling the medical paperwork with my insurance. Dr. Dailey's PA also did a wonderful job at addressing any questions that I had before and after surgery. I love how my eyes are looking. I can't wait to see how they will look once they are fully healed. I wish I vould post pictures! I think I will eventually do a Tik tok of my progress. Thank you Dr. Dailey and staff.
About Dr. Roger Dailey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1558312835
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Ami Presby Denver Hospital
- Mayo Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dailey works at
Dr. Dailey has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dailey.
