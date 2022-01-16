Dr. Roger Coven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Coven, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Coven, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Coven works at
Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Ramsey470 N Franklin Tpke Ste 202, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 236-2100
-
2
Valley Center For Women's Health550 N MAPLE AVE, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 236-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coven?
Dr Coven has always been a caring, professsional physician to me and always takes the time to answer my questions. We would have frank discussions about my health and the future. When he called to tell me I had breast cancer, he was extremely compasssionate and spent a lot of time on the phone offering suggestions that turned out to be the right choices. He also followed up many times to see how I was doing.
About Dr. Roger Coven, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518961143
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coven has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coven works at
Dr. Coven has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.