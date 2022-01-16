See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Roger Coven, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roger Coven, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Coven works at Valley Medical Group in Ramsey, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OB/GYN Ramsey
    470 N Franklin Tpke Ste 202, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 236-2100
    Valley Center For Women's Health
    550 N MAPLE AVE, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 236-2100

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 16, 2022
    Dr Coven has always been a caring, professsional physician to me and always takes the time to answer my questions. We would have frank discussions about my health and the future. When he called to tell me I had breast cancer, he was extremely compasssionate and spent a lot of time on the phone offering suggestions that turned out to be the right choices. He also followed up many times to see how I was doing.
    About Dr. Roger Coven, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518961143
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Wesleyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Coven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coven has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coven has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coven.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

