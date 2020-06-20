Dr. Roger Componovo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Componovo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Componovo, MD
Dr. Roger Componovo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Mountain Valley Orthopedics600 Plaza Ct Ste C, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 421-7020
Mountain Valley Orthopedics PC100 Community Dr Ste 210, Tobyhanna, PA 18466 Directions (570) 839-6750
West End120 Burrus Blvd Ste 120, Brodheadsville, PA 18322 Directions (570) 421-7020
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
I highly recommend Dr Componovo and his very professional staff. Had a total hip replacement (left) and within a day I was able to walk and climb stairs with no problems. I am 67 years old and I couldn’t believe how well I felt. In fact I had absolutely no need to use a cane or a walker. There was very minor pain initially but within three weeks I was feeling fantastic and I was able to walk a mile or more a day. It’s been over 5 weeks now and I’m ten times better prior to the surgery. . Of course everyone is different In terms of how fast they recover. In conclusion, I am very thankful to Dr Componovo and his excellent staff for a hip surgery that exceeded all my expectations.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821168733
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Orthopedic Surgery
