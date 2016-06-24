Overview

Dr. Roger Coffman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge East Hospital.



Dr. Coffman works at BHA Highland Pediatric Clinic in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.