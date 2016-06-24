See All Pediatricians in Hixson, TN
Dr. Roger Coffman, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roger Coffman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge East Hospital.

Dr. Coffman works at BHA Highland Pediatric Clinic in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    BHA Highland Pediatric Clinic
    4519 HIXSON PIKE, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 877-4591
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlanger East Hospital
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge East Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Pollen Allergy
Otitis Media
Viral Infection
Pollen Allergy
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Periorbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 24, 2016
    Extremely knowledgeable. Works diligently to educate parents and helping them know what is ahead. Proactive. Very good in explaining complex medical situations to parents and children in a non-threatening, easy to understand manner. Quite simply, Dr. Coffman is thorough, approachable, and goes the extra mile for both parents and children. I wouldn't take my three children to anyone else.
    Jonathan W. in Hixson, TN — Jun 24, 2016
    About Dr. Roger Coffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467437038
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cincinnati Childrens Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Coffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coffman works at BHA Highland Pediatric Clinic in Hixson, TN. View the full address on Dr. Coffman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

