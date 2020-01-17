Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Chan, MD
Dr. Roger Chan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Harbor Regional Health, Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital, Summit Pacific Medical Center and Willapa Harbor Hospital.
Locations
Olympia Multi Specialty Clinic406 Black Hills Ln SW, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 754-1737
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor Regional Health
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- Summit Pacific Medical Center
- Willapa Harbor Hospital
He's got a warm, caring personality, very nice ! I'm going back!!!
About Dr. Roger Chan, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
