Dr. Roger Chamusco, MD

Cardiology
5 (3)
52 years of experience
Dr. Roger Chamusco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Chamusco works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Roger Chamusco, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1346304284
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Nc
Residency
  • Northwestern Hospital
Internship
  • Northwestern Hosp|Northwestern Hospital
Medical Education
  • Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chamusco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chamusco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chamusco works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chamusco’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamusco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamusco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamusco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamusco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

