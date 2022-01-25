Dr. Roger Cass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Cass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Cass, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cass works at
Locations
-
1
Roger M Cass MD1580 Elmwood Ave Uppr Level, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 473-6785
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the best doctor and staff I have ever worked with. They are thorough, competent, engaged and a well-oiled machine. If you are the type of patient who is in a rush, look elsewhere. But if you want your health to be carefully monitored by a caring staff, then this is the practice for you!
About Dr. Roger Cass, MD
- Rheumatology
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1326133513
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology/Allergy
- Strong Meml Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cass works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.