Overview

Dr. Roger Carr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carr works at Southeastern Primary Care in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.