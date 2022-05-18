Overview

Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Carbajal Mendoza works at Pedro J Frommer MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.