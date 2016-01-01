Dr. Roger Bonham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Bonham, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Bonham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Bonham works at
Locations
-
1
Roger D. Bonham M.d. PC500 N Keene St Ste 101, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 449-3846
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roger Bonham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonham works at
Dr. Bonham has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonham.
