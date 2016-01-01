Dr. Roger Bitar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Bitar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roger Bitar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Mission Infectious Disease & Infusion Consultants Inc.15644 Pomerado Rd Ste 300, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1225153737
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine|The Johns Hopkins Hospital|V A Long Beach Healthcare System
- U SC Hosps
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
