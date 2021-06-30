Overview

Dr. Roger Behar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Behar works at Princeton And Rutgers Neurology in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

