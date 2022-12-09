Dr. Roger Bassin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Bassin, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Bassin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Bay Hospital.
Locations
Bassin Center For Plastic Surgery Orlando422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 32, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 851-3888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery1705 Berglund Ln Ste 103, Viera, FL 32940 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience working with Dr. Roger has far exceeded my expectations. Dr. Roger is real and honest about what to expect prior to, during, and after surgery. His entire staff is absolutely amazing. He is always available and answered questions and concerns I had even on the weekends. He made me feel comfortable and safe in his care. My results are amazing!
About Dr. Roger Bassin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassin speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassin.
