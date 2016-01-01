Overview

Dr. Roger Arumugam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Arumugam works at Valley Medical Center LLC in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.