Dr. Roger Amerian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amerian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Amerian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Amerian, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Amerian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Valley Pulmonary Medical Group7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 290, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 716-6446
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amerian?
I don't write reviews often, but I am a patient of Dr. Amerian and I read some reviews that I find lacking in understanding of what a good doctor does for a patient. Dr. Amerian digs for a diagnosis. He is relentless in pursuing what is ailing you. He uses his science to determine your illness and to appropriately address it. I when to doctors for decades and was told to go home and take some commonly prescribed medicine. Dr. Amerian looked deeper and I have my health, thanks to him.
About Dr. Roger Amerian, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1033105614
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amerian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amerian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amerian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amerian works at
Dr. Amerian has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amerian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Amerian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amerian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amerian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amerian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.