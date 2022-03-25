Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Altman, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Roger W. Altman M.d.pa32615 US Highway 19 N Ste 1, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 785-7667
There is a new doctor in the office now. Dr. Mirza is really great. He did a thorough skin exam and found carcinoma on my skin. I recommend this new doctor.
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.