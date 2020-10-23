Dr. Roger Albin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Albin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Albin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Albin works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-9010
-
2
Regents of the Univ. of Michigan4260 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 764-6831
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albin?
Is compassionate and understanding. He not only saved my wife's life, but returned her to a full and normal life when other doctors gave her only months to live.
About Dr. Roger Albin, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1568551422
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albin works at
Dr. Albin has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Albin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.