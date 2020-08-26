Overview

Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hutchinson, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa and Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Prairiestar Health Center, Hutchinson, KS in Hutchinson, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.